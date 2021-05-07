US cut-length plate exports up 36.8 percent in March

Friday, 07 May 2021 20:46:00 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cut-length plate totaled 101,655 mt in March 2021, up 36.8 percent from February and up 11.5 percent from March 2020 levels. By value, cut-length plate exports totaled $109.3 million in March, compared to $74.9 million in the previous month and $83.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cut-length plate to Mexico in March with 51,892 mt, compared to 34,862 mt in February and 47,660 mt in March 2020. Other top destinations included Canada, with 44,702 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US cut-length plate exports in March.