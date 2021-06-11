﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US cut-length plate exports up 3.6 percent in April

Friday, 11 June 2021 19:08:26 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cut-length plate totaled 105,343 mt in April 2021, up 3.6 percent from March and up 52.2 percent from April 2020 levels. By value, cut-length plate exports totaled $125.1 million in April, compared to $109.3 million in the previous month and $64.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cut-length plate to Mexico in April with 50,143 mt, compared to 51,893 mt in March and 35,346 mt in April 2020. Other top destinations included Canada, with 47,533 mt; Brazil, with 1,519 mt; Chile, with 1,448 mt; Peru, with 1,203 mt; and Australia, with 1,200 mt.


Tags: North America  trading  flats  plate  imp/exp statistics  USA  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

07  Jun

US ITC votes to continue AD orders on cut-to-length plate from China, Russia and Ukraine
04  Jun

US plates in coil imports up 35.1 percent in April
02  Jun

US CRC imports down 29.7 percent in April
20  May

US tin plate exports down 14.4 percent in March
20  May

US cut-length plate imports up 29.4 percent in March