US cut-length plate exports up 3.6 percent in April

Friday, 11 June 2021 19:08:26 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cut-length plate totaled 105,343 mt in April 2021, up 3.6 percent from March and up 52.2 percent from April 2020 levels. By value, cut-length plate exports totaled $125.1 million in April, compared to $109.3 million in the previous month and $64.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cut-length plate to Mexico in April with 50,143 mt, compared to 51,893 mt in March and 35,346 mt in April 2020. Other top destinations included Canada, with 47,533 mt; Brazil, with 1,519 mt; Chile, with 1,448 mt; Peru, with 1,203 mt; and Australia, with 1,200 mt.