US cut-length plate exports up 2.0 percent in July

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cut-length plate totaled 62,066 mt in July 2020, up 2.0 percent from June but down 9.1 percent from July 2019 levels. By value, cut-length plate exports totaled $59.3 million in July, compared to $54.9 million in the previous month and $73.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cut-length plate to Mexico in July with 31,406 mt, compared to 28,241 mt in June and 37,495 mt in July 2019. Other top destinations included Canada, with 25,434 mt; and Australia, with 3,466 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US cut-length plate exports in July.