US cut-length plate exports up 16.6 percent in January

Thursday, 11 March 2021 20:04:40 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cut-length plate totaled 84,195 mt in January 2021, up 16.6 percent from December and up 18.6 percent from January 2020 levels. By value, cut-length plate exports totaled $79.1 million in January, compared to $67.0 million in the previous month and $69.3 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cut-length plate to Canada in January with 43,551 mt, compared to 33,271 mt in December and 32,748 mt in January 2020. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 38,062 mt; and Australia, with 1,292 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US cut-length plate exports in January.