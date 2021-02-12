US cut-length plate exports up 0.6 percent in December

Friday, 12 February 2021 19:19:28 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cut-length plate totaled 72,178 mt in December 2020, up 0.6 percent from November and up 29.4 percent from December 2019 levels. By value, cut-length plate exports totaled $67.0 million in December, compared to $61.6 million in the previous month and $54.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cut-length plate to Mexico in December with 36,523 mt, compared to 30,331 mt in November and 29,454 mt in December 2019. Other top destinations included Canada, with 33,271 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US cut-length plate exports in December.