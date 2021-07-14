﻿
US cut-length plate exports down 9.3 percent in May

Wednesday, 14 July 2021
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cut-length plate totaled 95,588 mt in May 2021, down 9.3 percent from April but up 43.9 percent from May 2020 levels. By value, cut-length plate exports totaled $121.1 million in May, compared to $125.1 million in the previous month and $59.3 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cut-length plate to Mexico in May with 50,866 mt, compared to 50,143 mt in April and 26,940 mt in May 2020. Other top destinations included Canada, with 39,991 mt; and Sweden, with 1,920 mt.


