US cut-length plate exports down 4.9 percent in October

Friday, 11 December 2020 20:08:57 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cut-length plate totaled 68,399 mt in October 2020, down 4.9 percent from September and down 10.1 percent from October 2019 levels. By value, cut-length plate exports totaled $68.2 million in October, compared to $69.9 million in the previous month and $91.7 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cut-length plate to Canada in October with 33,561 mt, compared to 31,713 mt in September and 24,460 mt in October 2019. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 28,391 mt; Sweden, with 2,100 mt; and Australia, with 1,864 mt.


