﻿
US cut-length plate exports down 3.1 percent in October

Monday, 13 December 2021 22:22:09 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cut-length plate totaled 90,428 mt in October 2021, down 3.1 percent from September but up 37.3 percent from October 2020 levels. By value, cut-length plate exports totaled $147.6 million in October, compared to $144.3 million in the previous month and $58.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cut-length plate to Mexico in October with 47,372 mt, compared to 50,797 mt in September and 27,499 mt in October 2020. Other top destinations included Canada, with 36,292 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US cut-length plate exports in October.


