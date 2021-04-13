﻿
US cut-length plate exports down 11.7 percent in February

Tuesday, 13 April 2021 19:30:28 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cut-length plate totaled 74,309 mt in February 2021, down 11.7 percent from January and down 2.3 percent from February 2020 levels. By value, cut-length plate exports totaled $74.9million in February, compared to $79.1 million in the previous month and $74.7 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cut-length plate to Canada in February with 37,118 mt, compared to 43,551 mt in January and 30,432 mt in February 2020. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 34,862 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US cut-length plate exports in February.


