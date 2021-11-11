US cut-length plate exports down 10.3 percent in September

Thursday, 11 November 2021 20:07:31 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cut-length plate totaled 93,298 mt in September 2021, down 10.3 percent from August but up 34.9 percent from September 2020 levels. By value, cut-length plate exports totaled $144.3 million in September, compared to $153.9 million in the previous month and $60.2 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cut-length plate to Mexico in September with 50,797 mt, compared to 59,056 mt in August and 31,814 mt in September 2020. Other top destinations included Canada, with 39,632 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US cut-length plate exports in September.