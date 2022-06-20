﻿
US cut-length plate imports up 20.1 percent in April

Monday, 20 June 2022 20:06:58 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cut-length plate totaled 48,677 mt in April 2022, up 20.1 percent from March but down 10.1 percent from April 2021 levels. By value, cut-length plate imports totaled $79.8 million in April 2022, compared to $64.3 million in March and $48.0 million in April 2021.

The US imported the most cut-length plate from Canada in April, with 20,515 mt, compared to 16,909 mt in March and 18,893 mt in April 2021. Other top sources of imported cut-length plate in April include South Korea, with 14,944 mt; North Macedonia, with 4,249 mt; Mexico, with 3,058 mt; and Sweden, with 2,660 mt.


