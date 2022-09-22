﻿
US cut-length plate imports up 18.9 percent in July

Thursday, 22 September 2022 21:10:04 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cut-length plate totaled 46,590 mt in July 2022, up 18.9 percent from June and up 4.6 percent from July 2021 levels. By value, cut-length plate imports totaled $68.0 million in July 2022, compared to $60.6 million in June and $51.6 million in July 2021.

The US imported the most cut-length plate from South Korea in July, with 28,337 mt, compared to 20,334 mt in June and 22,221 mt in July 2021. Other top sources of imported cut-length plate in July include Canada, with 10,410 mt; Mexico, with 3,816 mt; Sweden, with 1,867 mt; and Finland, with 1,222 mt.


