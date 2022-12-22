﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US cut-length plate imports up 15.6 percent in October

Thursday, 22 December 2022 19:14:06 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cut-length plate totaled 46,987 mt in October 2022, up 15.6 percent from September and up 5.7 percent from October 2021 levels.

By value, cut-length plate imports totaled $70.1 million in October 2022, compared to $64.2 million in September and $59.9 million in October 2021.

The US imported the most cut-length plate from South Korea in October, with 26,372 mt, compared to 18,901 mt in September and 14,646 mt in October 2021. Other top sources of imported cut-length plate in October include Canada, with 12,529 mt; Mexico, with 3,152 mt; Japan, with 1,571 mt; and Sweden, with 1,113 mt.


Tags: US North America 

Similar articles

US flat rolled steel buyers “trending cautious” with their buys

22 Dec | Flats and Slab

US cold finished bar exports down 10.1 percent in October

22 Dec | Steel News

US wire rod prices settle into stability as year ends

22 Dec | Longs and Billet

US January scrap prices expected to rise back up to “sensible” levels

21 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

US domestic rebar market looks ahead to Q1

21 Dec | Longs and Billet

United Steelworks ratify new four-year contract with US Steel

21 Dec | Steel News

US tin plate exports down 19.4 percent in October

21 Dec | Steel News

US beam imports up 106.5 percent in October

21 Dec | Steel News

US issues preliminary AD duties for cold-drawn mechanical tubing from India’s Goodluck

21 Dec | Steel News

US hot rolled bar exports down 0.7 percent in October

20 Dec | Steel News