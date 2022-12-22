US cut-length plate imports up 15.6 percent in October

Thursday, 22 December 2022 19:14:06 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cut-length plate totaled 46,987 mt in October 2022, up 15.6 percent from September and up 5.7 percent from October 2021 levels.

By value, cut-length plate imports totaled $70.1 million in October 2022, compared to $64.2 million in September and $59.9 million in October 2021.

The US imported the most cut-length plate from South Korea in October, with 26,372 mt, compared to 18,901 mt in September and 14,646 mt in October 2021. Other top sources of imported cut-length plate in October include Canada, with 12,529 mt; Mexico, with 3,152 mt; Japan, with 1,571 mt; and Sweden, with 1,113 mt.