US cut-length plate imports up 12.2 percent in March

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cut-length plate totaled 40,525 mt in March 2022, up 12.2 percent from February but down 2.7 percent from March 2021 levels. By value, cut-length plate imports totaled $64.3 million in March 2022, compared to $57.9 million in February and $36.6 million in March 2021.

The US imported the most cut-length plate from South Korea in March, with 17,652 mt, compared to 12,963 mt in February and 19,962 mt in March 2021. Other top sources of imported cut-length plate in March include Canada, with 16,909 mt; and Mexico, with 2,351 mt.