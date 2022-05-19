﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US cut-length plate imports up 12.2 percent in March

Thursday, 19 May 2022 18:53:39 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cut-length plate totaled 40,525 mt in March 2022, up 12.2 percent from February but down 2.7 percent from March 2021 levels. By value, cut-length plate imports totaled $64.3 million in March 2022, compared to $57.9 million in February and $36.6 million in March 2021.

The US imported the most cut-length plate from South Korea in March, with 17,652 mt, compared to 12,963 mt in February and 19,962 mt in March 2021. Other top sources of imported cut-length plate in March include Canada, with 16,909 mt; and Mexico, with 2,351 mt.


Tags: plate flats USA South America 

Similar articles

16 Mar

US plates in coil exports up 28 percent in January
10 Aug

US DOC makes determinations in cases against stainless bar and carbon plate
03 Apr

Carbon plate and stainless bar up for US DOC review
05 May

Steel import market share in US reaches highest level in nearly two years
28 Dec

US DOC initiates administrative review of AD and CVD orders with November anniversary date
25 Oct

US rescinds AD review against certain HR flats from Brazil
23 Aug

Pennsylvania manufacturer to export turbines to wind farm in Honduras
30 Mar

US DOC initiates new AD administrative reviews
22 Oct

Baotou Steel earns $107 million in export revenues in September
07 Dec

Gerdau to invest $400m in Brazilian flats mill