US cut-length plate imports down 47.9 percent in December

Wednesday, 22 February 2023 21:39:02 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cut-length plate totaled 26,119 mt in December 2022, down 47.9 percent from November and down 36.7percent from December 2021 levels. By value, cut-length plate imports totaled $40.8 million in December 2022, compared to $75.1 million in November and $63.3 million in December 2021.

The US imported the most cut-length plate from Canada in December, with 15,666 mt, compared to 10,740 mt in November and 17,739 mt in December 2021. Other top sources of imported cut-length plate in December include South Korea, with 3,938 mt; Mexico, with 2,223 mt; Japan, with 2,083 mt; and Sweden, with 1,282 mt.