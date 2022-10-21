﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US cut-length plate imports down 20.9 percent in August

Friday, 21 October 2022 19:22:05 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cut-length plate totaled 36,869 mt in August 2022, down 20.9 percent from July but up 20.5 percent from August 2021 levels. By value, cut-length plate imports totaled $57.6 million in August 2022, compared to $68.1 million in July and $39.2 million in August 2021.

The US imported the most cut-length plate from Canada in August, with 13,034 mt, compared to 10,034 mt in July and 16,015 mt in August 2021. Other top sources of imported cut-length plate in August include South Korea, with 12,714 mt; Mexico, with 3,715 mt; Japan, with 2,877 mt; and Sweden, with 1,721 mt.


Tags: Plate Flats US North America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Japanese crude steel output down three percent in Sept from Aug

21 Oct | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 42

20 Oct | Flats and Slab

US domestic plate prices still steady despite short lead times

19 Oct | Flats and Slab

Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments down 11.5 percent in August from July

19 Oct | Steel News

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 1.8 percent in early October

18 Oct | Steel News

Ex-China steel plate prices stable after previous drop, local market retreats

17 Oct | Flats and Slab

US plates in coil exports up 11.9 percent in August

13 Oct | Steel News

Import plate prices in Turkey again adjusted downwards

13 Oct | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 41

13 Oct | Flats and Slab

US issues final AD duty on cut-to-length plate from S. Korea’s POSCO

12 Oct | Steel News