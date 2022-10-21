US cut-length plate imports down 20.9 percent in August

Friday, 21 October 2022 19:22:05 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cut-length plate totaled 36,869 mt in August 2022, down 20.9 percent from July but up 20.5 percent from August 2021 levels. By value, cut-length plate imports totaled $57.6 million in August 2022, compared to $68.1 million in July and $39.2 million in August 2021.

The US imported the most cut-length plate from Canada in August, with 13,034 mt, compared to 10,034 mt in July and 16,015 mt in August 2021. Other top sources of imported cut-length plate in August include South Korea, with 12,714 mt; Mexico, with 3,715 mt; Japan, with 2,877 mt; and Sweden, with 1,721 mt.