﻿
US cut-length plate imports down 12.2 percent in February

Thursday, 21 April 2022 20:52:20 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cut-length plate totaled 36,115 mt in February 2022, down 12.2 percent from January but up 12.1 percent from February 2021 levels. By value, cut-length plate imports totaled $57.9 million in February 2022, compared to $62.2 million in January and $28.4 million in February 2021.

The US imported the most cut-length plate from South Korea in February, with 17,089 mt, compared to 13,172 mt in January and 7,777 mt in February 2021. Other top sources of imported cut-length plate in February include Canada, with 12,963 mt; Mexico, with 2,090 mt; and Sweden, with 1,316 mt.


Tags: plate flats USA North America trading imp/exp statistics 

