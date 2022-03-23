US cut-length plate imports down 0.3 percent in January

Wednesday, 23 March 2022 20:18:26 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cut-length plate totaled 41,137 mt in January 2022, down 0.3 percent from December but up 92.5 percent from January 2021 levels. By value, cut-length plate imports totaled $62.2 million in January 2022, compared to $63.3 million in December and $18.4 million in January 2021.

The US imported the most cut-length plate from Canada in January, with 15,479 mt, compared to 17,739 mt in December and 17,833 mt in January 2021. Other top sources of imported cut-length plate in January include Korea, with 13,172 mt; Ukraine, with 5,719 mt; Bulgaria, with 3,211 mt; and Mexico, with 1,466 mt.