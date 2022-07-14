﻿
English
US cut-length plate exports up 4.4 percent in May

Thursday, 14 July 2022 18:04:49 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cut-length plate totaled 84,484 mt in May 2022, up 4.4 percent from April but down 11.6 percent from May 2021. By value, cut-length plate exports totaled $153.1 million in May, compared to $148.4 million in the previous month and $121.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cut-length plate to Mexico in May with 42,808 mt, compared to 42,545 mt in April and 50,865 mt in May 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 39,051 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US cut-length plate exports in May.


