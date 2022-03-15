US cut-length plate exports up 3.2 percent in January

Tuesday, 15 March 2022 20:34:41 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cut-length plate totaled 76,743 mt in January 2022, up 3.2 percent from December but down 8.9 percent from January 2021. By value, cut-length plate exports totaled $141.5 million in January, compared to $129.0 million in the previous month and $79.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cut-length plate to Mexico in January with 40,904 mt, compared to 34,978 mt in December and 38,062 mt in January 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 33,625 mt; and China, with 1,218 mt.