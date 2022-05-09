US cut-length plate exports up 18.6 percent in March

Monday, 09 May 2022 19:47:51 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cut-length plate totaled 91,382 mt in March 2022, up 18.6 percent from February but down 10.1 percent from March 2021. By value, cut-length plate exports totaled $169.1 million in March, compared to $142.9 million in the previous month and $109.3 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cut-length plate to Mexico in March with 52,567 mt, compared to 39,358 mt in February and 51,892 mt in March 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 32,787 mt; Australia, with 1,910 mt; and Sweden, with 1,733 mt.