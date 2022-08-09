US cut-length plate exports up 10.9 percent in June

Tuesday, 09 August 2022 20:09:00 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cut-length plate totaled 93,665 mt in June 2022, up 10.9 percent from May and up 0.7 percent from June 2021. By value, cut-length plate exports totaled $178.3 million in June, compared to $152.1 million in the previous month and $125.7 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cut-length plate to Mexico in June with 48,226 mt, compared to 42,807 mt in May and 51,479 mt in June 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 37,350 mt; Australia, with 2,412 mt; UAE, with 1,075 mt; and Chile, with 1,050 mt.