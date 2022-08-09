﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US cut-length plate exports up 10.9 percent in June

Tuesday, 09 August 2022 20:09:00 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cut-length plate totaled 93,665 mt in June 2022, up 10.9 percent from May and up 0.7 percent from June 2021. By value, cut-length plate exports totaled $178.3 million in June, compared to $152.1 million in the previous month and $125.7 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cut-length plate to Mexico in June with 48,226 mt, compared to 42,807 mt in May and 51,479 mt in June 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 37,350 mt; Australia, with 2,412 mt; UAE, with 1,075 mt; and Chile, with 1,050 mt.


Tags: Plate Flats US North America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Brazilian plate exports increase in July

08 Aug | Steel News

Ex-China steel plate prices stable as local prices still rise gradually

08 Aug | Flats and Slab

Germany’s Klöckner to build plate processing facility at Nucor’s new mill

05 Aug | Steel News

US domestic plate prices steady after last week's drop

05 Aug | Flats and Slab

US plates in coil imports up 28.1 percent in June

04 Aug | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 7.3% in late July

04 Aug | Steel News

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 0.8 percent in late July

04 Aug | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 31

04 Aug | Flats and Slab

Turkey sees another big drop in local and import plate prices

03 Aug | Flats and Slab

Shagang Group cuts local medium steel plate prices by $74/mt for August

02 Aug | Flats and Slab