US cut-length plate exports up 0.8 percent in November

Wednesday, 11 January 2023 00:42:02 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cut-length plate totaled 81,746 mt in November 2022, up 0.8 percent from October but down 12.9 percent from November 2021. By value, cut-length plate exports totaled $135.1 million in November, compared to $134.5 million in the previous month and $154.4 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cut-length plate to Mexico in November with 52,555 mt, compared to 52,568 mt in October and 45,327 mt in November 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 27,885 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US cut-length plate exports in November.