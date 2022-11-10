﻿
US cut-length plate exports down 8.3 percent in September

Thursday, 10 November 2022 22:19:31 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cut-length plate totaled 99,346 mt in September 2022, down 8.3 percent from August but up 13.3 percent from September 2021. By value, cut-length plate exports totaled $162.7 million in September, compared to $187.0 million in the previous month and $144.3 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cut-length plate to Mexico in September with 60,796 mt, compared to 59,912 mt in August and 50,797 mt in September 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 27,791 mt; Brazil, with 1,378 mt; Sweden, with 1,504 mt; and Chile, with 1,050 mt.


