 | 
US cut-length plate exports down 20.8 percent in December

Monday, 14 February 2022 22:23:16 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cut-length plate totaled 74,388 mt in December 2021, down 20.8 percent from November but up 3.1 percent from December 2020 levels. By value, cut-length plate exports totaled $129.0 million in December, compared to $154.4 million in the previous month and $67.0 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cut-length plate to Mexico in December with 34,979 mt, compared to 45,327 mt in November and 36,523 mt in December 2020. Other top destinations included Canada, with 32,557 mt; Sweden, with 2,000 mt; Brazil, with 1,406 mt; and Australia, with 1,007 mt.


