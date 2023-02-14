﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US cut-length plate exports down 2.0 percent in December

Tuesday, 14 February 2023 21:44:20 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cut-length plate totaled 80,099 mt in December 2022, down 2.0 percent from November but up 7.7 percent from December 2021 levels. By value, cut-length plate exports totaled $136.5 million in December, compared to $135.1 million in the previous month and $129.0 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cut-length plate to Mexico in December with 52,013 mt, compared to 52,555 mt in November and 34,979 mt in December 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 23,086 mt; Chile, with 1,232 mt; Australia, with 1,208 mt; and Singapore, with 1,004 mt.


Tags: Plate Flats US North America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 15.8% in early Feb

15 Feb | Steel News

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 1.8 percent in early February

15 Feb | Steel News

Ex-China steel plate prices still unmoved as some negative mood persists 

13 Feb | Flats and Slab

Baosteel increases local HRC price by $29.4/mt for March

13 Feb | Flats and Slab

MOC: Average steel prices in China increase during Jan 30-Feb 5

10 Feb | Steel News

US domestic plate prices firm slightly within current range

09 Feb | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 6

09 Feb | Flats and Slab

Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 24.7% in late Jan

07 Feb | Steel News

US plates in coil imports up 6.6 percent in December

06 Feb | Steel News

Ex-China steel plate prices stable as local market loses ground

06 Feb | Flats and Slab