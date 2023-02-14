US cut-length plate exports down 2.0 percent in December

Tuesday, 14 February 2023 21:44:20 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cut-length plate totaled 80,099 mt in December 2022, down 2.0 percent from November but up 7.7 percent from December 2021 levels. By value, cut-length plate exports totaled $136.5 million in December, compared to $135.1 million in the previous month and $129.0 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cut-length plate to Mexico in December with 52,013 mt, compared to 52,555 mt in November and 34,979 mt in December 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 23,086 mt; Chile, with 1,232 mt; Australia, with 1,208 mt; and Singapore, with 1,004 mt.