US cut-length plate exports down 13.9 percent in October

Friday, 09 December 2022 21:10:28 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cut-length plate totaled 81,101 mt in October 2022, down 13.9 percent from September and down 10.3 percent from October 2021. By value, cut-length plate exports totaled $134.5 million in October, compared to $162.7 million in the previous month and $147.6 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cut-length plate to Mexico in October with 52,569 mt, compared to 60,796 mt in September and 47,373 mt in October 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 24,095 mt; and Singapore, with 1,926 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US cut-length plate exports in October.


