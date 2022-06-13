﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US cut-length plate exports down 11.5 percent in March

Monday, 13 June 2022 20:09:33 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cut-length plate totaled 80,901 mt in April 2022, down 11.5 percent from March and down 23.2 percent from April 2021. By value, cut-length plate exports totaled $148.4 million in April, compared to $169.1 million in the previous month and $125.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cut-length plate to Mexico in April with 52,567 mt, compared to 39,358 mt in March and 50,143 mt in April 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 32,787 mt; Australia, with 1,910 mt; and Sweden, with 1,733 mt.


Tags: Plate Flats USA North America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Ex-China steel plate prices edge down slightly

13 Jun | Flats and Slab

Baosteel keeps local flat steel prices stable for July

13 Jun | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 23

09 Jun | Flats and Slab

Local Turkish plate prices relatively stable, import prices continue falling

09 Jun | Flats and Slab

US domestic plate price range holds steady

08 Jun | Flats and Slab

Argentina restarts shipbuilding-grade plate production

06 Jun | Steel News

Ex-China plate offers stable after decline, sentiment positive

06 Jun | Flats and Slab

US issues preliminary results of AD reviews on cut-to-length plate from Belgium and Italy

06 Jun | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 0.1% in late May

06 Jun | Steel News

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down three percent in late May

06 Jun | Steel News