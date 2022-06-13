US cut-length plate exports down 11.5 percent in April

Monday, 13 June 2022 20:09:33 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cut-length plate totaled 80,901 mt in April 2022, down 11.5 percent from March and down 23.2 percent from April 2021. By value, cut-length plate exports totaled $148.4 million in April, compared to $169.1 million in the previous month and $125.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cut-length plate to Mexico in April with 52,567 mt, compared to 39,358 mt in March and 50,143 mt in April 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 32,787 mt; Australia, with 1,910 mt; and Sweden, with 1,733 mt.