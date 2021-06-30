US CRC imports up 54.3 percent in May

Wednesday, 30 June 2021 20:33:10 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cold rolled sheet totaled 111,993 mt in May 2021, up 54.3 percent from April and up 0.8 percent from May 2020 levels. By value, CRC imports totaled $121.3 million in May 2021, compared to $76.2 million in April and $82.4 million in May 2020.

The US imported the most CRC from Canada in May, with 38,739 mt, compared to 42,688 mt in April and 22,771 mt in May 2020. Other top sources of imported CRC in May include Mexico, with 15,638 mt; Australia, with 10,737 mt; Korea, with 8,821 mt; and Netherlands, with 7,745 mt.