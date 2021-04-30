US CRC imports up 5.2 percent in March

Friday, 30 April 2021 18:56:44 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cold rolled sheet totaled 102,952 mt in March 2021, up 5.2 percent from February and up 1.9 percent from March 2020 levels. By value, CRC imports totaled $98.7 million in March 2021, compared to $90.8 million in February and $79.1 million in March 2020.

The US imported the most CRC from Canada in March, with 43,335 mt, compared to 40,226 mt in February and 43,364 mt in March 2020. Other top sources of imported CRC in March include Australia, with 16,313 mt; Germany, with 8,699 mt; Korea, with 6,911 mt; and United Kingdom, with 5,937 mt.