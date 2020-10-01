US CRC imports up 3.9 percent in August

Thursday, 01 October 2020 18:21:51 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cold rolled sheets totaled 83,195 mt in August 2020, up 3.9 percent from July but down 26.4 percent from August 2019 levels. By value, CRC imports totaled $64.4 million in August 2020, compared to $58.6 million in the previous month and $88.6 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most CRC from Canada in August, with 30,799 mt, compared to 29,586 mt in July and 31,706 mt in August 2019. Other top sources of imported CRC in August include Mexico, with 14,538 mt; Australia, with 12,224 mt; United Kingdom, with 8,013 mt; and Korea, with 4,912 mt.