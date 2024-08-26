 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US CRC imports down 38.8 percent in June from May

Monday, 26 August 2024 10:08:35 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cold rolled coil totaled 88,095 mt in June this year, down 38.8 percent month on month and down 12.8 percent year on year. By value, CRC imports totaled $102.1 million in June this year, compared to $155.5 million in May and $122.3 million in June last year.

The US imported the most CRC from Canada in June, with 51,870 mt, compared to 49,242 mt in May and 48,442 mt in June last year. Other top sources of imported CRC in June include South Korea, with 8,726 mt; Sweden, with 5,159 mt; Mexico, with 4,408 mt; and the Netherlands, with 3,641 mt.


Tags: Crc Flats US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

US flat steel pricing moves up as mills increase prices, outages and lower imports could trim supply

24 Aug | Flats and Slab

Romanian flat steel prices still stable as mood locally remains blurry

23 Aug | Flats and Slab

US CRC exports up 4.3 percent in June from May

23 Aug | Steel News

Ex-India HDG prices stable, trade silent amid further widening of bid-offer gap

22 Aug | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 34, 2024

22 Aug | Flats and Slab

Mexico’s CRC consumption up 6.2 percent in June

22 Aug | Steel News

Gap narrows between import and local HRC prices in Turkey

21 Aug | Flats and Slab

Local Indian CRC price fall again amid stock liquidation, industrial users pausing restocking

19 Aug | Flats and Slab

US flat steel pricing continues mixed amid slow spot trading, recent scrap settles

16 Aug | Flats and Slab

Ex-India HDG prices decline but still fail to compete in main trade destinations

16 Aug | Flats and Slab