US CRC imports down 38.8 percent in June from May

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cold rolled coil totaled 88,095 mt in June this year, down 38.8 percent month on month and down 12.8 percent year on year. By value, CRC imports totaled $102.1 million in June this year, compared to $155.5 million in May and $122.3 million in June last year.

The US imported the most CRC from Canada in June, with 51,870 mt, compared to 49,242 mt in May and 48,442 mt in June last year. Other top sources of imported CRC in June include South Korea, with 8,726 mt; Sweden, with 5,159 mt; Mexico, with 4,408 mt; and the Netherlands, with 3,641 mt.