US CRC imports up 36.5 percent in November

Friday, 07 January 2022 20:46:53 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cold rolled sheet totaled 174,374 mt in November 2021, up 36.5 percent from October and up 141.7 percent from November 2020 levels. By value, CRC imports totaled $230.6 million in November 2021, compared to $181.7 million in October and $55.8 million in November 2020.

The US imported the most CRC from Canada in November, with 56,926 mt, compared to 59,975 mt in October and 24,482 mt in November 2020. Other top sources of imported CRC in November include Vietnam, with 15,552 mt; Russia, with 14,638 mt; Australia, with 14,607 mt; and Turkey, with 13,356 mt.