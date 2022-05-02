US CRC imports up 29.0 percent in March

﻿
According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cold rolled sheet totaled 156,888 mt in March 2022, up 29.0 percent from February and up 52.4 percent from March 2021 levels. By value, CRC imports totaled $224.1 million in March 2022, compared to $187.9 million in February and $98.7 million in March 2021.

The US imported the most CRC from Canada in March, with 54,961 mt, compared to 42,030 mt in February and 43,335 mt in March 2021. Other top sources of imported CRC in March include Mexico, with 20,559 mt; Russia, with 17,453 mt; Vietnam, with 11,853 mt; and Australia, with 11,062 mt.


