US CRC imports up 25.5 percent in October

Monday, 05 December 2022 00:01:47 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cold rolled sheet totaled 129,098 mt in October 2022, up 25.5 percent from September and up 17.8 percent from October 2021 levels. By value, CRC imports totaled $163.1 million in October 2022, compared to $146.8 million in September and $181.7 million in October 2021.

The US imported the most CRC from Canada in October, with 44,707 mt, compared to 43,821 mt in September and 42,501 mt in October 2021. Other top sources of imported CRC in October include Mexico, with 19,715 mt; Australia, with 13,077 mt; United Kingdom, with 8,568 mt; and South Korea, with 7,053 mt.