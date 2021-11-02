﻿
US CRC imports up 20.8 percent in September

Tuesday, 02 November 2021 20:20:56 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cold rolled sheet totaled 146,982 mt in September 2021, up 20.8 percent from August and up 151.4 percent from September 2020 levels. By value, CRC imports totaled $192.4 million in September 2021, compared to $153.1 million in August and $44.1 million in September 2020.

The US imported the most CRC from Canada in September, with 52,722 mt, compared to 49,902 mt in August and 31,107 in September 2020. Other top sources of imported CRC in September include Mexico, with 20,501 mt; United Kingdom, with 13,282 mt; Netherlands, with 11,008 mt; and Taiwan, with 10,640 mt.


