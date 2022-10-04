﻿
English
US CRC imports up 20.3 percent in August

Tuesday, 04 October 2022 22:03:36 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cold rolled sheet totaled 141,932 mt in August 2022, up 20.3 percent from July and up 30.0 percent from August 2021 levels. By value, CRC imports totaled $194.0 million in August 2022, compared to $190.9 million in July and $153.2 million in August 2021.

The US imported the most CRC from Canada in August, with 48,251 mt, compared to 41,071 mt in July and 39,174 mt in August 2021. Other top sources of imported CRC in August include Mexico, with 19,106 mt; Taiwan, with 13,133 mt; Australia, with 11,558 mt; and Vietnam, with 10,707 mt.


