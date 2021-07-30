US CRC imports up 19.9 percent in June

Friday, 30 July 2021 18:53:33 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cold rolled sheet totaled 134,535 mt in June 2021, up 19.9 percent from May and up 66.2 percent from June 2020. By value, CRC imports totaled $151.9 million in June 2021, compared to $121.6 million in May and $60.2 million in June 2020.

The US imported the most CRC from Canada in June, with 45,535 mt, compared to 38,818 mt in May and 22,647 mt in June 2020. Other top sources of imported CRC in June include Australia, with 20,422 mt; Taiwan, with 9,665 mt; Korea, with 9,358 mt; and Vietnam, with 8,809 mt.