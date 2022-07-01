﻿
English
US CRC imports up 10.5 percent in May

Friday, 01 July 2022 17:59:16 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cold rolled sheet totaled 132,965 mt in May 2022, up 10.5 percent from April and up 18.5 percent from May 2021 levels. By value, CRC imports totaled $204.7 million in May 2022, compared to $176.0 million in April and $121.6 million in May 2021.

The US imported the most CRC from Canada in May, with 44,971 mt, compared to 39,447 mt in April and 38,818 mt in May 2021. Other top sources of imported CRC in May include Mexico, with 28,838 mt; Australia, with 9,819 mt; Turkey, with 9,162 mt; and South Korea, with 6,726 mt.


