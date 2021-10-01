US CRC imports down 6.7 percent in August

Friday, 01 October 2021 22:00:12 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cold rolled sheet totaled 121,155 mt in August 2021, down 6.7 percent from July but up 45.3 percent from August 2020 levels. By value, CRC imports totaled $152.2 million in August 2021, compared to $157.3 million in July and $64.6 million in August 2020.

The US imported the most CRC from Canada in August, with 49,629 mt, compared to 42,128 mt in July and 30,845 mt in August 2020. Other top sources of imported CRC in August include Mexico, with 17,423 mt; Korea, with 9,254 mt; Taiwan, with 8,271 mt; and Vietnam, with 7,888 mt.