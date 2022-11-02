﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US CRC imports down 27.5 percent in September

Wednesday, 02 November 2022 22:58:18 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cold rolled sheet totaled 102,851 mt in September 2022, down 27.5 percent from August and down 24.9 percent from September 2021 levels. By value, CRC imports totaled $146.8 million in September 2022, compared to $190.9 million in August and $193.4 million in September 2021.

The US imported the most CRC from Canada in September, with 43,821 mt, compared to 48,251 mt in August and 44,796 mt in September 2021. Other top sources for US CRC imports include Mexico, with 16,759 mt; South Korea, with 10,301 mt; United Kingdom, with 9,909 mt; and Sweden, with 6,622 mt.


Tags: Crc Flats US North America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

US import HRC, CRC coil “less attractive” due to soft domestic prices

01 Nov | Flats and Slab

EU extends AD duties on CRC from China and Russia

31 Oct | Steel News

Local Indian CRC prices stable but surge expected amid upbeat auto sector outlook

31 Oct | Flats and Slab

Japan’s steel exports down six percent in January-September

31 Oct | Steel News

US flats prices still softening despite mills’ lower capacity utilization rates

28 Oct | Flats and Slab

Romanian producer cuts flats prices, local retailers’ prices stable

28 Oct | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 43

27 Oct | Flats and Slab

Ex-China CRC prices fall below $600/mt FOB amid slow local market, weaker currency

26 Oct | Flats and Slab

Local Indian CRC trade prices soften slightly, outlook cautiously optimistic

24 Oct | Flats and Slab

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 4.5% in mid-Oct

24 Oct | Steel News