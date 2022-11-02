US CRC imports down 27.5 percent in September

Wednesday, 02 November 2022 22:58:18 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cold rolled sheet totaled 102,851 mt in September 2022, down 27.5 percent from August and down 24.9 percent from September 2021 levels. By value, CRC imports totaled $146.8 million in September 2022, compared to $190.9 million in August and $193.4 million in September 2021.

The US imported the most CRC from Canada in September, with 43,821 mt, compared to 48,251 mt in August and 44,796 mt in September 2021. Other top sources for US CRC imports include Mexico, with 16,759 mt; South Korea, with 10,301 mt; United Kingdom, with 9,909 mt; and Sweden, with 6,622 mt.