US CRC imports down 27.2 percent in June

Friday, 31 July 2020 19:01:55 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cold rolled sheets (CRC) totaled 80,906 mt in June 2020, down 27.2 percent from May and down 31.6 percent from June 2019 levels. By value, CRC imports totaled $60.2 million in June 2020, compared to $82.4 million in the previous month and $98.8 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most CRC from Canada in June, with 22,647 mt, compared to 22,771 mt in May and 35,693 mt in June 2019. Other top sources of imported CRC in June include Mexico, with 20,644 mt; Australia, with 9,978 mt; Korea, with 7,636 mt; and Netherlands, with 4,183 mt.