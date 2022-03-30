US CRC imports down 25.5 percent in February

Wednesday, 30 March 2022 21:24:36 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cold rolled sheet totaled 121,451 mt in February 2022, down 25.5 percent from January but up 24.1 percent from February 2021 levels. By value, CRC imports totaled $187.8 million in February 2022, compared to $236.8 million in January and $90.8 million in February 2021.

The US imported the most CRC from Canada in February, with 42,030 mt, compared to 36,944 mt in January and 40,226 mt in February 2021. Other top sources of imported CRC in February include Mexico, with 19,195 mt; Vietnam, with 12,541 mt; Taiwan, with 11,461 mt; and Russia, with 11,389 mt.