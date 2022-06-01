US CRC imports down 23.3 percent in April

Wednesday, 01 June 2022 21:58:14 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cold rolled sheet totaled 120,313 mt in April 2022, down 23.3 percent from March but up 65.8 percent from April 2021 levels. By value, CRC imports totaled $176.0 million in April 2022, compared to $224.1 million in March and $76.2 million in April 2021.

The US imported the most CRC from Canada in April, with 39,447 mt, compared to 54,961 mt in March and 42,688 mt in April 2021. Other top sources of imported CRC in April include Mexico, with 17,567 mt; Australia, with 11,526 mt; Sweden, with 11,294 mt; and Taiwan, with 9,998 mt.