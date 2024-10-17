US CRC imports down 18.1 percent in August from July

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cold rolled coil totaled 118,620 mt in August this year, down 18.1 percent month on month and up 17.4 percent year on year. By value, CRC imports totaled $123.4 million in August this year, compared to $123.9 million in July and $114.2 million in August last year.

The US imported the most CRC from Canada in August, with 39,940 mt, compared to 47,921 mt in July and 43,920 mt in August last year. Other top sources of imported CRC in August include Sweden with 12,455 mt, Australia with 11,673 mt, Mexico with 9,056 mt, and South Korea with 7,821 mt.