 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US CRC imports down 18.1 percent in August from July

Thursday, 17 October 2024 23:20:11 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cold rolled coil totaled 118,620 mt in August this year, down 18.1 percent month on month and up 17.4 percent year on year. By value, CRC imports totaled $123.4 million in August this year, compared to $123.9 million in July and $114.2 million in August last year.

The US imported the most CRC from Canada in August, with 39,940 mt, compared to 47,921 mt in July and 43,920 mt in August last year. Other top sources of imported CRC in August include Sweden with 12,455 mt, Australia with 11,673 mt, Mexico with 9,056 mt, and South Korea with 7,821 mt.


Tags: Crc Flats US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 42, 2024

17 Oct | Flats and Slab

Ex-China CRC offers drop amid weaker local market, $32/mt week-on-week fall in futures

17 Oct | Flats and Slab

US CRC exports up 5.48 percent in August from July

16 Oct | Steel News

Turkish domestic and export HRC prices firm, coated and CRC prices surge

15 Oct | Flats and Slab

Local Indian HRC and CRC prices lack strength amid sluggish demand

15 Oct | Flats and Slab

US issues preliminary results of AD/CVD reviews on CRC from S. Korea

15 Oct | Steel News

Pakistani CRC and HDG mills hike offers to offset costlier feedstock

14 Oct | Flats and Slab

US flat steel pricing remains mixed as markets mull effect of higher scrap prices as flat steel demand lags

11 Oct | Flats and Slab

Romanian flats producer not offering, local traders raise offers slightly

11 Oct | Flats and Slab

Mexican CRC consumption up 9.7 percent in August

11 Oct | Steel News