US CRC imports down 13.8 percent in July

Tuesday, 07 September 2021 21:12:58 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cold rolled sheet totaled 129,918 mt in July 2021, down 13.8 percent from June but up 62.2 percent from July 2020 levels. By value, CRC imports totaled $157.3 million in July 2021, compared to $175.8 million in June and $58.6 million in July 2020.

The US imported the most CRC from Canada in July, with 42,128 mt, compared to 45,836 mt in June and 29,587 mt in July 2020. Other top sources of imported CRC in July include Australia, with 16,444 mt; Mexico, with 11,921 mt; Korea, with 10,635 mt; and United Kingdom, with 10,461 mt.