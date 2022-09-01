US CRC imports down 12.5 percent in July

Thursday, 01 September 2022 22:56:24 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cold rolled sheet totaled 117,986 mt in July 2022, down 12.5 percent from June and down 4.3 percent from July 2021 levels. By value, CRC imports totaled $177.8 million in July 2022, compared to $214.8 million in June and $157.3 million in July 2021.

The US imported the most CRC from Canada in July, with 41,071 mt, compared to 47,961 mt in June and 36,225 mt in July 2021. Other top sources of imported CRC in July include Mexico, with 28,075 mt; Australia, with 16,627 mt; Netherlands, with 8,453 mt; and Taiwan, with 6,158 mt.