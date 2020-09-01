﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US CRC imports down 1.1 percent in July

Tuesday, 01 September 2020 20:15:05 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cold rolled sheets totaled 80,042 mt in July 2020, down 1.1 percent from June and down 21.1 percent from July 2019 levels. By value, CRC imports totaled $58.6 million in July 2020, compared to $60.2 million in the previous month and $79.9 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most CRC from Canada in July, with 29,586 mt, compared to 22,647 mt in June and 30,960 mt in July 2019. Other top sources of imported CRC in July include Mexico, with 17,598 mt; Australia, with 11,500 mt; United Kingdom, with 5,720 mt; and Taiwan, with 3,534 mt.


Tags: imp/exp statistics  flats  crc  USA  North America  trading  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

02  Sep

US tin plate imports up 42.6 percent in July
31  Aug

US HRC imports up 0.9 percent in July
20  Aug

US cut-length plate imports down 27.3 percent in June
19  Aug

US HRC exports down 1.2 percent in June
13  Aug

US CRC exports up 37.3 percent in June