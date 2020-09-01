US CRC imports down 1.1 percent in July

Tuesday, 01 September 2020 20:15:05 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cold rolled sheets totaled 80,042 mt in July 2020, down 1.1 percent from June and down 21.1 percent from July 2019 levels. By value, CRC imports totaled $58.6 million in July 2020, compared to $60.2 million in the previous month and $79.9 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most CRC from Canada in July, with 29,586 mt, compared to 22,647 mt in June and 30,960 mt in July 2019. Other top sources of imported CRC in July include Mexico, with 17,598 mt; Australia, with 11,500 mt; United Kingdom, with 5,720 mt; and Taiwan, with 3,534 mt.