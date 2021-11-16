﻿
US CRC exports up 6.1 percent in September

Tuesday, 16 November 2021 21:29:19 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold rolled sheet totaled 50,439 mt in September 2021, up 6.1 percent from August and up 16.8 percent from September 2020 levels. By value, CRC exports totaled $58.4 million in September, compared to $56.6 million in the previous month and $43.2 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most CRC to Mexico in September with 37,639 mt, compared to 31,857 mt in August and 29,909 mt in September 2020. Other top destinations included Canada, with 12,028 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US CRC exports in September.


